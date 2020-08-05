12 more COVID-19 cases reported by Bi-County Health

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of twelve new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson county region on August 5.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s
- Males: One in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
Williamson
- Females: One teenager and one in their 40s
To date, there have been a total of 367 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 151 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 213 have recovered in Williamson County and 86 have recovered in Franklin County.
