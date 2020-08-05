Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded more than $6.4 million in CARES Act funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has been awarded more than $6.4 million to help public transit agencies continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are a part of the CARES Act, and is from the Federal Transit Administration.
KYTC will divide the grants between 16 public transit agencies, serving 79 counties in Kentucky.
“Thousands of our fellow Kentuckians depend on public transit for daily transportation. It’s how they get to doctor appointments, jobs, the grocery and other essential locations,” Gov. Beshear said. “These transit agencies and their employees are on the front line in our battle against COVID-19.”
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray stated that public transit agencies have lost ridership due to the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness.
“These agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected,” Secretary Gray said.
The newly announced grant is for $6,413,177.
It follows an initial round of CARES Act transit funding totaling $22.9 million in May.
There is a wide range of eligible operational expenses, including purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfection services and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.
