Jackson Co. reports 14 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of fourteen Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on August 5.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one preteen, one teen, and two in their thirties
- Male – three teens, two in their twenties, one in his thirties, one in his forties, two in their sixties and one in his eighties.
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 682 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
Thirteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 526 individuals.
Currently,137 active cases are being managed.
