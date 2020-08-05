Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a briefing on COVID-19 in Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5.
It will be in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 4, including 19 additional deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in Illinois to 184,712, including 7,545 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,496 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 2,849,395 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.