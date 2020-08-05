Gov. Parson to hold briefing at 3pm

Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing on COVID-19 in Missouri at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5. (Source: Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | August 5, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 9:03 AM

It will be at the state capitol.

It will be at the state capitol.

Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 4.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 54,080, with 1,266 total deaths.

DHSS reported 891 hospitalizations from COVID-19, which reflects a 72-hour delay in reporting.

As of Tuesday, 721,523 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 60,510 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

