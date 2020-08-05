Gov. Parson to hold briefing at 3pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing on COVID-19 in Missouri at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5.
It will be at the state capitol.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 4.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 54,080, with 1,266 total deaths.
DHSS reported 891 hospitalizations from COVID-19, which reflects a 72-hour delay in reporting.
As of Tuesday, 721,523 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 60,510 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
