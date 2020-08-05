Egyptian Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident and a Gallatin County resident who have both passed away due to complications of COVID-19. (Source: Dr. Jason Schermer)
By Jessica Ladd | August 5, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 7:19 PM

The Egyptian Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 80s, hospitalized
  • One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • One male, in his 20s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 50s, case status in progress

White County

  • One female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 122 lab confirmed positives, including two deaths.

White County has had a total of 65 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 48 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

