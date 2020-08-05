Dollar General donates $1,000 to City of Shawneetown

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - Dollar General donated $1,000 on behalf of four southern Illinois employees as part of the company’s DG Kindness campaign.
Brittany Watson, Emilia Spivey, Aleece McLeod and Hannah Holbrook each volunteered with the City of Shawneetown’s Hawks Lunch Bunch Meals program to prepare and put together lunches so that children in the community did not go hungry during the summer months.
“Our team members are part of the fabric of the communities we call home,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “Whether they are providing excellent customer service to Dollar General shoppers or going the extra mile to support a cause or organization they believe in, we want to celebrate and honor their commitment to Serving Others. The DG Kindness campaign gives employees the opportunity to provide funding to a deserving organization in their hometown, and it gives Dollar General the chance to recognize the important ways our employees are serving our communities.”
The DG Kindness campaign highlights and recognizes an employee’s positive impact in their community while providing money to support employees’ ongoing efforts.
