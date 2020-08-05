Dollar General donates $1,000 to City of Shawneetown

“Our team members are part of the fabric of the communities we call home,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives. “Whether they are providing excellent customer service to Dollar General shoppers or going the extra mile to support a cause or organization they believe in, we want to celebrate and honor their commitment to Serving Others. The DG Kindness campaign gives employees the opportunity to provide funding to a deserving organization in their hometown, and it gives Dollar General the chance to recognize the important ways our employees are serving our communities.”