COVID-19 exposure reported at Pike County Mo. Fair; masks were not required

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (KFVS) - At a May 6th Fair Board meeting, the Pike County, Mo. Fair Board decided to move forward and hold the fair on July 25 through Aug. 1, 2020, one of the few fairs still going on in the state.
Now, a few days after the fair, the Pike County Health Department is reporting that three individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 attended the fair July 28 through August 1.
All three individuals have multiple symptomatic cases.
The Pike County Health Department was consulted back in May by the Fair Board. They discussed the fair with members of Gov. Mike Parson’s Task Force, who stated that fairs and festivals were okay to proceed at that time.
Pike County Fair Board President Don St. Clair stated back in May that, “with the overwhelming approval of the board, the only way this fair will not take place is if the state or another government agency says we can’t proceed.”
The Pike County Health Department noted that fair board members would need to come up with an outlined plan on the steps the fair board should take to encourage social distancing, and hand washing.
The Pike County Fair Flipbook stated the COVID-19 precautions. There were hand sanitizing stations placed through out the fair grounds, including the carnival area. The carnival management monitored their employees’s temperatures and sanitized the carnival area.
Masks were not required.
Anyone who attended the fair should monitor their health and watch for symptoms.
