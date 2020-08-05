32,741 COVID-19 cases in Ky. since start of pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 32,741 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 546 of which were newly reported Wednesday. Twenty-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including seven kids under a year in age with one of those being only 18 days old.
Beshear also reported one new death Wednesday, raising the total to 752 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The death reported Wednesday was a 71-year-old woman from Logan County.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.
Eric Friedlander, Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, provided updates Wednesday on benefit programs to help Kentuckians and work to keep long-term care facilities safe.
“We want folks to sign up for benefits,” Secretary Friedlander said. “It makes sense to have health care coverage during a pandemic. It also makes sense to have food during a pandemic.”
Friedlander continues to encourage Kentuckians to apply for health care assistance and access to food through the Medicaid, SNAP and WIC programs.
Beshear also announced that the federal government has awarded $6.4 million to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will go to 16 regional agencies serving 79 Kentucky counties.
“Those transit agencies have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, through lost ridership and lost revenues,” the Governor said. “It’s important to keep them on the road because public transit is a lifeline for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians. Public transportation is how they get to jobs, medical appointments, the grocery and other places of business.”
The governor announce some positive economic news that will bring hundreds of needed jobs and spur wider business activity.
“This morning, Dollar General Corporation announced plans to open two new distribution center facilities in the Bluegrass State, including a traditional warehouse in Walton in Boone County and a DG Fresh cold storage facility in Bowling Green in Warren County,” the Governor said.
The addition of both facilities is expected to create more than 365 jobs for Kentuckians and support operations at more than 2,300 store locations. Construction on both facilities is expected to begin by September 2020 with plans for Walton to be operational by January 2021 and Bowling Green by summer 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.