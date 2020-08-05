Capaha Lagoon Renovations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Lagoon at Capaha park will get a makeover soon to update the pond and surrounding area.
The Cities park and recreation department and the storm water division of public works will join forces with the Missouri department of conservation to make improvements to Capaha pond.
Parks and recreation director Julia Jones says they’ve just filed the planning paperwork, to make these improvements.
“We are really excited to make these improvements to Capaha pond that include not only better pond quality, water quality. We will be dredging the pond And reshaping the pond bottom to improve the fish habitat. That will help improve the water quality as well, and it will help improve fishing around the pond. We are also going to provide better access around the pond.
Jones says the projects planning is still in the beginning stages, and she hopes to have it completed by the summer of 2022.
