52 active COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
To date, there has been 141 confirmed cases.
The diagnosed individuals include:
- One female juvenile under the age of 17
- One adult female in her teens
- One male and one female in their 20s,
- One male and one female in their 50s.
One additional employee of the Perry County long term care facility has tested positive.
The summary of the 141 confirmed cases are:
52 active cases
88 released from isolation
1 death
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.