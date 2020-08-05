52 active COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | August 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 5:08 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

To date, there has been 141 confirmed cases.

The diagnosed individuals include:

  • One female juvenile under the age of 17
  • One adult female in her teens
  • One male and one female in their 20s,
  • One male and one female in their 50s.

One additional employee of the Perry County long term care facility has tested positive.

The summary of the 141 confirmed cases are:

 52 active cases

 88 released from isolation

 1 death

