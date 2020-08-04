What you need to know Aug. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 4.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower this morning in southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Most areas will stay dry.
Unusually cooler temperatures will make it feel more like fall this afternoon.
High temperatures today will be in the 70s!
This evening will also be cooler with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.
These unseasonably cool temps in the upper 70s to low 80s stick around for the rest of the week. Humidity will also be low.
Warm and humid days return by the weekend, with increased chances of storms.
- Polls open at 6 a.m. in Missouri for the state primary election. Polling places are taking precautions to ensure voters and election judges are safe.
- Gov. JB Pritzker will be in southern Illinois today to discuss the COVID-19 response in Jackson County and development of a river port in Cairo.
- The Kennett Humane Department is asking for donations to help care for eight dogs rescued in a hording case. COVID-19 has canceled the department’s much needed fundraisers.
- Formal charges are expected to filed soon against two suspects in connection to a homicide investigation in New Madrid County.
- Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm, but when it made landfall as a Category 1 storm it set off flooding and sparked five home fires.
- Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks.
- A wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles that has forced thousands of people from their homes was sparked by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle, according to fire officials.
- The Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is expected to attract 250,000 bikers in South Dakota this weekend, which is sparking coronavirus concerns.
- Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.
- Faced with a suicidal teen sitting on the edge of a Florida overpass last week, a deputy sheriff turned to a powerful pledge from her childhood, the pinky-swear.
