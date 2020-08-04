Volunteers at Voting Polls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
It’s election day in Missouri and one Heartland city aims to keep voters safe. In Sikeston, polls implemented high school volunteers to sanitize the area.
Sophomore Zoie McDonald tells me it was important to volunteer at the voting poll.
“We’re wiping things down to make sure that we keep the spread of the virus as minimal as possible so that people feel safe to come and vote.”
At the Ward 1 Sikeston voting poll, the public is asked to practice social distancing while completing their voting ballet. Although poll workers aren’t enforcing the use of face coverings, McDonald says, it feels good to know she’s doing her part, to make things safer.
“At all the voting polls we have one or two people doing the same thing that we are. Sanitizing the tables to keep everything clean.”
Senior Madeline Sherrod tells me she’s learned a lot while volunteering.
“I think it’s cool. Just to see how different people vote different ways”
She tells me she decided to volunteer as a school requirement.
“We’re getting community service hours but even if we weren’t, I probably would still do it.”
The voting polls are open until 7 pm Tuesday evening.
