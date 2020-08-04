Union City High School fall sports season begins

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The 2020 fall sports season for Union City High School (UCHS) begins on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The UCHS golf teams will be the first athletes to play with scheduled matches on Tuesday against South Fulton at the Fulton Country Club.
Both the Lady Tornado volleyball team and the UCHS cross country squads have their first competitions scheduled for Aug. 18.
UCMS football and the boy’s cross country teams will begin their seasons on Aug. 20.
Under Tennessee’s COVID-19 plan, “close contact” sports were cleared on Friday by Governor Bill Lee to begin their fall seasons.
UC Middle School will participate in cross country, football and softball for the fall season.
