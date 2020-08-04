TDH reports more than 2 dozen new COVID-19 deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health say there have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths since Monday afternoon.
The state has seen 1,117 deaths since the pandemic began.
The health department is also reporting a case increase of 1,805 bringing the total case count to more than 112,400. TDH says of that total, 111,101 cases are confirmed and an additional 1,340 are probable cases.
The increase of virus-related hospitalizations skyrocketed overnight with 92 new hospitalizations. Monday the health department reported just over 50 hospitalizations.
More than 73,200 Tennesseans have recovered.
Health officials have identified 207 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 22,120 COVID-19 cases and 286 total deaths countywide.
Nearly 75% of COVID-19 cases have recovered in Shelby County with 5,035 active cases.
SCHD said as cases increase, hospitals in the Mid-South are taking a hit. According to the health department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, ICU utilization is at 90% not too far from the red zone.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after 11 weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to August 2. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings.
SCHD is also investigating a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks at several long-term care facilities. The clusters have affected over two dozen facilities. There have been 85 virus-related deaths among employees and residents.
A separate set of facilities have reportedly recovered from their cluster. The health department says a cluster is considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 44,597 total cases and 475 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,242 cases; 20 deaths; 1,074 recoveries
- Cross -- 172 cases; 1 death; 146 recoveries
- Lee -- 890 cases; 7 deaths; 865 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 797 cases; 11 deaths; 557 recoveries
- Phillips -- 284 cases; 6 deaths; 234 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 167 cases; 3 deaths; 120 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,140 cases; 3 deaths; 994 recoveries
Mississippi -- 62,199 total cases and 1,753 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 363 cases; 4 deaths
- Benton -- 130 cases
- Coahoma -- 677 cases; 10 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,387 cases; 27 deaths
- Lafayette -- 885 cases; 12 deaths
- Marshall -- 585 cases; 8 deaths
- Panola -- 936 cases; 11 deaths
- Quitman -- 233 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 665 cases; 24 deaths
- Tippah -- 316 cases; 12 deaths
- Tunica -- 292 cases; 6 deaths
Tennessee -- 112,441 total cases and 1,117 deaths
- Crockett -- 236 cases; 4 deaths; 112 recoveries
- Dyer -- 568 cases; 7 deaths; 249 recoveries
- Fayette -- 642 cases; 8 deaths; 383 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 830 cases; 11 deaths; 495 recoveries
- Haywood -- 402 cases; 5 deaths; 175 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 438 cases; 6 deaths; 227 recoveries
- McNairy -- 324 cases; 5 deaths; 154 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,123 cases; 9 deaths; 716 recoveries
