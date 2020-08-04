5 Southeast Mo. State head coaches awarded contract extensions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Five Southeast Missouri State University head coaches were awarded contract extensions.
According to the University, Tom Matukewicz (football), Rekha Patterson (women’s basketball), Julie Yankus (volleyball), Heather Nelson (women’s soccer) and Andy Sawyers (baseball) were given additional years on their contracts.
“Coach Matukewicz, Coach Patterson, Coach Yankus, Coach Nelson and Coach Sawyers have the special ability to develop their student-athletes both on and off the field,” said Director of Athletics Brady Barke. “We have seen the positive impact that their programs can have on our University and community, and I’m excited they have the opportunity to build upon their recent success.”
Matukewicz through Jan. 31, 2026, Patterson through Apr. 30, 2025, Yankus through Jan. 31, 2023 and Nelson through Jan. 31, 2023 received three-year extensions, while Sawyers received an additional two years on his contract, through June 30, 2022.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.