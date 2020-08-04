S7HD reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more recovered and 1 new death

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported six new COVID-19 cases on August 4.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: one male under 10, one female 20s, two males 30s, one female 40s
- Union County: One female 20s
Eight more people in the Southern Seven region have recovered.
Currently, 329 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been 527 confirmed cases in the region.
The health department also reported one new death Tuesday.
The individual was a male in his 50s from Union County.
There have been 20 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
