3 Saline Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more cases of COVID-19 in Saline County on August 4.
The individuals include:
- One female in her teens, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 117 lab confirmed positives, including one death.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
