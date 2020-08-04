Saint Francis Healthcare System to build new location in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will build a new location.
Construction begins on Wednesday, August 5 on a new primary and urgent care located on E. Jackson Blvd.
The new facility is expected to be finished in summer 2021.
During construction, Immediate Convenient Care - Jackson, located at the new clinic location, will close temporarily.
According to Saint Francis Healthcare System, Jackson Family Care on Broadridge Drive will remain open and is currently accepting new patients. It provides primary care for adults and children of all ages.
Patients who need urgent care should visit Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau on Kingshighway.
