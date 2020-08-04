Rosati’s offering free food for essential workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rosati’s in Cape Girardeau is offering free slices of pizza to essential workers.
They will give away jumbo slices of pizza on August 24, 25 and 26.
- Monday- Healthcare workers
- Tuesday- EMT’s, police officers and firefighters
- Wednesday- Food service and teachers
Essential workers can pick up their free slices of pizza between 11 a.m and 4 p.m. each day.
All participants must show proof of work with ID or uniform.
One slice per person present will be provided.
This is only available for carryout and dine-in.
