Rosati’s offering free food for essential workers (Source: Rosati’s)
By Jessica Ladd | August 4, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 7:08 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rosati’s in Cape Girardeau is offering free slices of pizza to essential workers.

They will give away jumbo slices of pizza on August 24, 25 and 26.

  • Monday- Healthcare workers
  • Tuesday- EMT’s, police officers and firefighters
  • Wednesday- Food service and teachers

Essential workers can pick up their free slices of pizza between 11 a.m and 4 p.m. each day.

All participants must show proof of work with ID or uniform.

One slice per person present will be provided.

This is only available for carryout and dine-in.

