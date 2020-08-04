Paducah police investigating business break-in

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a break-in at a liquor store.
According to police, an employee of Global Wine and Spirits on James Sanders Blvd. called just after 8 a.m. on Monday, August 3 to report the break-in. She said when she arrived and work, she found the front door glass shattered.
Police said the glass was broken with a rock.
Cash drawers and two cash registers were reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
