16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 on August 4.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one under ten, one in her teens, six in their twenties, one in her forties and one in her sixties
- Male – one in his pre-teens, two in their teens, two in their twenties, and one in his thirties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 668 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
Sixteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 513 individuals.
Currently, 136 active cases are being managed.
