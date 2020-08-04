7 more COVID-19 cases in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on August 4.
There have now been 135 confirmed cases in the county.
The diagnosed individuals include: a male in his 20s, a male and female in their 30s, a male and female in their 70s, and a male and female in their 80s.
Three additional patients have been confirmed positive at the Perry County long term care facility.
At this time there are no hospitalizations among the long term care facility and all are isolated.
The summary of the 135 confirmed cases are:
51 active cases
83 released from isolation
1 death
