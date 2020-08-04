Manifolds on Main Street Car Show canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River City Rodders car club announced they have canceled their annual car show in Cape Girardeau due to coronavirus concerns.
The Annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show was scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, with a cruise-in at Capaha Park, and on Sunday, Sept. 20, with the main spectator event held in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The event typically attracts vehicle enthusiasts and large crowds throughout the Heartland.
This would have been the forty-third year for the River City Rodders to host the vintage car show, which was also known as the Rivertales Classic Car Show.
Organizers hope to hold the event in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.