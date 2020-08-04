$40M awarded to build Cairo port project at confluence of Mississippi, Ohio Rivers

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce financial progress in moving forward with Cairo River Terminal project.
During a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Cairo, Gov. Pritzker will disclose that Illinois will provide $40 million in Rebuild Illinois funds to build a new inland port in Cairo at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
The state will immediately grant $4 million to the Alexander Cairo Port District to fund final engineering, permitting and site preparation at the new port.
The project is expected to become a major transportation hub in the Midwest which will create hundreds of jobs and boost the southern Illinois economy.
Senator Dale Fowler, a supporter of the port project, Cairo mayor Thomas Simpson, Larry Klein with the Alexander Cairo Port Authority, and other city, county, state and industry leaders will join Gov. Pritzker in the formal funding announcement at 2:30 p.m.
According to the governor’s office, the port project represents one of the largest investments in southern Illinois in decades.
