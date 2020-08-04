Ky. man facing multiple charges after stolen vehicle chase

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
Charles Henning, 21, of Grand River, Ky., was charged with fleeing and evading police - first offense, speeding 26 mph or greater, receiving stolen property over 10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, operating on a suspended driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, deputies with the Massac County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was clocked by radar for speeding. The vehicle was identified as a 2012 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen from Clarks River Road.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to yield for Massac County and they were contacted about the chase. A short time later, the suspect crossed the I-24 bridge and continued toward town on Cairo Road as multiple McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies positioned themselves to deploy stop sticks to prevent the chase from entering the Paducah city limits.
The stop sticks were used in two different locations as the suspect entered city limits, and deputies say it greatly reduced the suspect’s speed; however, he continued to flee.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to get out in front of the fleeing suspect in an effort to warn stop intersection traffic as the chase crossed the Irvin Cobb intersection and continued outbound toward I-24 on John Puryear Drive.
Deputies tried to conduct a rolling stop on the suspect, when they said he rammed a deputy vehicle. Officers were then able to stop the chase using a Pursuit Intervention Technique.
According to deputies, the suspect then tried to flee on foot. K-9 Sakal was able to take down the suspect, who was then taken into custody without further incident.
EMS responded to check on the suspect’s minor injuries created by the K-9, and the suspect was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
