Kennett Humane Dept. needs donations to care for dogs in hoarding case

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - COVID-19 hasn't stopped the Kennett Humane Department from rescuing dogs, but funds are not as easy to come by due to the virus.
On July 29, the department rescued eight dogs from a hoarding situation in Kennett, but with that comes the added cost of food and veterinary services.
Tena Petix, an officer with the Kennett Humane Department, said due to the virus, fundraisers cannot be held and donations are not coming in as they were before.
“COVID hit right at the end of the school year, which we work well with our local schools, and they do a lot of fundraisers that knocked out like, a lot of dog food and supplies that come in,” Petix said.
Other fundraisers have had to be canceled as well just for the safety of people.
All eight dogs rescued last week were taken to the vet for treatment, and while the department receives discounts, donations are needed to help the dogs.
“But still yet, I mean, they can’t do it for free either because they have employees and they have bills of their own,” Petix said. “We’re just going to hope, and we asked on Facebook anyone that can donate even $1, we would appreciate it.”
She said while they do get some that donate regularly, there are several people who live in Dunklin County who are out of work.
“So it’s kind of hard to ask people to donate when we know they don’t have it, and a lot of people would donate, that really shouldn’t,” Petix said.
But since there are no fundraisers, the department is asking for donations to help the vet costs for the dogs found.
If you’d like to donate, the Kennett Veterinary clinic is located at 1704 St. Francis Street, Kennett, MO 63857, or you can click here.
COVID-19 has closed courts, which has postponed persecutions of animal abuse and neglect cases.
Petix said they are still able to get warrants issued, but court proceedings have been put on hold.
