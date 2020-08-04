Ill. Dept. of Public Health issues reminder on importance of vaccinations during COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding residents of the importance of vaccinations.
While the school year may look different because of COVID-19, the health department said kids should still receive their routine vaccinations.
“While much of our focus is on COVID-19 these days, we must continue to take care of all of our health needs,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Vaccines are one of the safest and most effective methods to protect children from more than a dozen vaccine-preventable diseases. Make sure your children are fully vaccinated so they can be as healthy as possible while facing the ongoing risk of COVID-19.”
The immunization requirements for the 2020-2021 school year are the same as last year. You can click here for the requirements.
Vaccines are not just for kids. The health department said everyone should check their vaccination history and talk to their health care provider.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.