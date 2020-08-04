Highway 61 Yard Sale canceled

Organizers have canceled the Highway 61 Yard Sale. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | August 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 5:44 PM

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers have canceled the Highway 61 Yard Sale.

They said it was a difficult decision to make, but because the yard sale route goes into hot spot areas with continued spikes of COVID-19, as well as buyers and sellers of all ages who come from many different states, they cannot “in good conscious” hold the event.

“To bring that many people in from so many states into restaurants and gas stations, where so many elderly people in our communities will be at, would be very irresponsible,” organizers said.

The yard sale is always held on the Thursday-Saturday before Labor Day. It runs on Hwy 61 from Jackson to Bloomsdale, Mo.

