Graves Co. Health Dept. announces 5 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced five new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The new cases include:
- Resident in his 40s is in isolation at home
- Resident in his 30s is in isolation at home
- Resident in his 60s is in isolation at home
- Resident between 0-10 is in isolation at home
- Resident in his 90s is in isolation at the hospital
“All of your efforts are significant. We know just how bad it could be if you had not been social distancing, washing your hands and wearing your mask. Thank you.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
That brings the total number of cases in Graves County to 520.
