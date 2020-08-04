Gov. Pritzker to discuss COVID-19 response, infrastructure in southern Ill. visit

CARBONDALE and CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker has scheduled an all day visit in southern Illinois on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
During his first stop, Gov. Pritzker plans to discuss the COVID-19 response in Jackson County on the Southern Illinois University campus.
The governor will be speaking with local leaders at 10:30 a.m. in the SIU Student Center Ballroom.
Jackson County has seen a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, particularly in residents in their late teens to mid-20s.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health placed Jackson County and several other southern Illinois counties on a ‘warning level’ list for COVID-19.
After his discussion in Carbondale, Pritzker will take a tour of a local food drive in Cairo at the Junior/Senior High School.
At 2:30 p.m. the governor will join local leaders at Magnolia Manor in Cairo to discuss building Illinois’ infrastructure and the development of a river port in Cairo.
After the discussion, Pritzker will tour a river port in Cairo.
Plans are under way to build the Cairo River Port Terminal project, which will be located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
According to State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), several multi-billion dollar companies have expressed interest in the project.
