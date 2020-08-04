Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee will report COVID-19 cases in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday the state’s Unified Command Group is developing a strategy to report COVID-19 cases in schools.
The governor spoke at his weekly COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol, changing course on an earlier announcement by his office and the Tennessee Department of Education.
“We need to make certain that reporting is accurate, so we’re working on a plan to in fact be able to report school cases,” said Lee.
The governor said he wants to protect the privacy of families and students, but he also knows it’s important to be transparent.
Lee said he can’t say just yet how the reporting will look, but the plan will be released in the next week or so.
“We know it’s urgent because we need schools to know now that they’re opening up, and we’ll develop that plan,” said Lee.
