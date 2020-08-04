First Alert: Feeling more like Fall

(KFVS) - There is a small chance for an isolated shower this morning in southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Most areas will stay dry.
Unusually cooler temperatures will make it feel more like fall this afternoon.
High temperatures today will be in the 70s!
This evening will also be cooler with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.
These unseasonably cool temps in the upper 70s to low 80s stick around for the rest of the week. Humidity will also be low.
Warm and humid days return by the weekend, with increased chances of storms.
