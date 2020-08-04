Feeling like September the next couple of days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Drier cooler air moved into the area behind a cold front yesterday and we are enjoying well below average temperatures for this time of the year. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon and there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle but most areas will likely remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s in most areas.
Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to cool off rapidly after sunset. We will enjoy sunny skies tomorrow with very pleasant temperatures across the area. Lows tonight will dip down into the middle to upper 50s in most areas. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Temperatures will slowly rise as we head towards the weekend. Temperatures will remain below average though Friday. We will see a few scattered storms possible over the weekend as well. Highs by Sunday will be back into the lower to middle 90s.
