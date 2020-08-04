Feeling like September the next couple of days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Drier cooler air moved into the area behind a cold front yesterday and we are enjoying well below average temperatures for this time of the year. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon and there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle but most areas will likely remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s in most areas.