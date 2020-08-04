Federal inmate at Marion, Ill. penitentiary dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced an inmate housed at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Marion in Illinois has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
BOP reported inmate Earl James tested positive for the virus at the Marion facility on Wednesday, July 22.
A few days later James was evaluated by medical staff after suffering from increased shortness of breath, coughing and hypoxia.
James was transported to an area hospital for treatment and died on Sunday, Aug. 2.
According to BOP, the 65-year-old federal inmate had pre-existing medical conditions, which could have contributed to him developing more severe COVID-19 case.
James had been an inmate at USP Marion since Aug. 18, 2008. He was sentenced in the District of Arizona to a 360-month sentence for sexual abuse of a minor charges.
Currently, BOP reports 133 inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Marion penitentiary.
USP Marion is a medium security facility and houses 1,216 male offenders.
The facility also has a prison camp for minimum security male offenders.
