Cooler and Less Humid Today!

Temperatures in the 60s with partly cloudy skies this morning. A mixture of clouds and sun stay across the sky with a small chance of an isolated over southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be more like fall in the 70s.
The unusual cooler temperatures and lower dew points for this time of year will continue over the next few days. This will also mean our evenings/mornings will be cooler in the 50s-low 60s.
Warm and humid days return by the weekend with increased chances of storms.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.