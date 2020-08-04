Cool August weather sticks around for the next couple of days

Get ready for a nice, almost chilly, start to the day on Wednesday. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s north to upper 50s south. Lots of sunshine expected through the day with highs only in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the afternoon. Thursday will be a touch warmer, with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated rain and thunderstorms chances return Friday and through the weekend. Along with those rain chances, we will also get the heat and humidity back too.