6 charged following a drug investigation in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Over the past several months the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have received numerous complaints regarding illegal drug activity at 1120 Lackey Street in Paducah, KY.
During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Drug Division obtained a search warrant for the residence and property.
On Monday, August 3, 2020, during surveillance, detectives observed a 2010 Dodge Charger leave the residence. Detectives learned that the owner/operator, Ashton B. Dawe, 31, of Paducah, had three active arrest warrants out of McCracken County.
Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, where they made contact with Dawe and his two passenger’s, Paul J. Floyd, 26, of Paducah, and Mariah C. Rodrigues, 21, of Patterson, California. Detectives smelled the strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and observed drug paraphernalia in plain-view.
During a search of the vehicle and the three individuals, detectives discovered Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and items of drug paraphernalia.
All three individuals were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
At approximately 5:38 PM, detectives executed the search warrant at 1120 Lackey Street.
As detectives were pulling up to the residence, there was a vehicle setting in the driveway, which was occupied by three individuals.
The front seat passenger, Nathan S. Bledsoe, 29, of Paducah, exited the vehicle and fled on foot when he noticed detectives. After a short foot chase, Bledsoe was caught and taken into custody without further incident. Bledsoe was found to have Marijuana in his possession.
The driver of the vehicle, Christopher L. Jones, 28, of Paducah, was found to have three active arrest warrants out of Ballard County.
John M. Tuttle, 58, of Paducah, who was living in an RV on the property, was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, items of drug paraphernalia, and Diazepam pills.
Bledsoe and Jones were arrested, and Tuttle was issued a citation to appear in court due to an alleged medical issue.
The charges of the six individuals can be found below.
Ashton B. Dawe
- Cited for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Registration Plates, and Expired Registration Receipt.
- Arrested on two McCracken County District Court Bench Warrant’s for Failure to Appear and a McCracken County Arrest Warrant for Assault 4th Degree
Paul J. Floyd
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Mariah C. Rodrigues
- Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Nathan S. Bledsoe
- Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot and Possession of Marijuana
Christopher L. Jones
- Two Ballard County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear and a Ballard County Indictment Warrant for Bail Jumping 1st Degree
John M. Tuttle
- Cited and released for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
