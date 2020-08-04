Carbondale mayor reacts to Governor Pritzker’s visit

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday Morning, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made an appearance on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
The governor was joined by officials from Jackson County, the City of Carbondale and the University.
As cases continue to rise, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry has made it mandatory to wear a mask in public settings, if social distancing can not happen.
“We’re using it more as an education tool where we have something, like, well, the city passed this ordinance you should be wearing a mask; kind of talk to people,” said Mayor Henry.
Governor Pritzker has made it clear young people are not taking this seriously and they are the most at risk. Mayor Henry is monitoring these cases in Jackson County and said he is working with the University to make sure students stay safe.
“Keep harping on it, and saying this is what we need to do. The science points us this way and that’s what the governor backs his stuff up with all the studies and science of the situation,” said Henry
Carbondale is also one of the few cities in the state that has a mandatory mask policy. Henry said we just need to keep educating the public on how serious this pandemic is.
“And again not be antagonistic out in the community, arresting people or fining people, but just to inform them and try and get them to understand the consequences of their actions,” said Henry.
Henry mentioned he was glad the governor visited town.
“It was good to have the governor here, and hear what he had to say,” the mayor said. “Um, it just means we have to be more vigilant.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.