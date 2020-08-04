Cape Girardeau Public Schools release updated reopening plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools sent out an email containing an updated reopening plan for the fall semester to students and their families on August 4.
All students will be enrolled for in-person instruction unless specified by the family.
The new reopening plan details can be found below.
Early Childhood Programs
- Students will be assigned to an AM or PM session.
- Target class sizes will be 12-15 students per session.
- Necessary cleaning protocols will be implemented between the AM and PM sessions.
- Large gatherings (such as all-school assemblies and school-wide celebrations) will not occur.
- Classroom protocols will include assigned seating and other measures to minimize contact.
- Students will be screened daily for health.
Elementary and Middle School
- In-person classes will be taught in a more traditional format. Students will begin using an online platform such as Google Classroom or Moodle intermittently throughout the school day in order to prepare for a temporary school closure.
- While bus transportation is available, it is highly recommended students provide their own transportation if possible due to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
- In grades K-6, every best effort will be made to maintain stable groups.
- Students will report directly to classrooms upon arrival to school. Breakfast and lunch will be served grab n go style and eaten in the classrooms.
- Large gatherings (such as all-school assemblies and school-wide celebrations) will not occur.
- Classroom protocols will include assigned seating and other measures to minimize contact.
- In grades K-6, students will remain in one classroom for learning.
- Those allowed into the school buildings may be screened.
- Students will be required to wear masks / face coverings in the following areas / situations:
- All students (PK-12) during transportation on busses.
- All students are encouraged to wear them in hallways and common areas.
- Additionally, students in grades 4-6 will be required to wear masks in accordance with Cape County Health Department guidelines.
- All students may be required to wear masks during intermittent periods in classrooms throughout the day depending on the activity and proximity to others.
- Students are required to bring their own cloth mask. A limited supply of disposable masks are available if needed. Students with medical / special needs may be exempt from this requirement.
Secondary: Junior High & High School
- In-person classes will be taught in a more traditional format. However, students will use an online platform such as Moodle/Google throughout the school day in order to prepare for temporary school closure.
- Temporary school closures may occur by building as directed by the Superintendent for health and safety reasons.
- Students who begin in-person classes will be transferred to virtual learning with their teacher in the event of a school closure.
- It is highly recommended students provide their own transportation if possible due to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations.
- 7-12 students will retain a modified ‘in-person’ schedule, but interactions outside the classroom will be limited, in order to minimize risk.
- Junior high and senior high in-person students will be transitioning to a modified block schedule for the upcoming school year. Sample schedules are available here.
- Senior high students will attend five block classes daily for one quarter including an academic support class.
- Students will earn a half-credit for each block class. One quarter per block will equal one regular semester course.
- The junior high block schedule will be slightly different from the senior high schedule in order to adequately support student academic needs.
- Classroom protocols will include assigned seating and other measures to minimize contact.
- Hallway procedures may be altered to minimize contact including limiting hallway travel to one-way traffic.
- Breakfast and lunch will be served grab-n-go style and eaten in classrooms.
- Attendance may be limited or guidelines implemented at sporting or other events.
- Concerts and other performances may occur in small groups.
- School dances etc. may be modified or canceled.
- Those allowed into the school buildings may be screened.
- Students will be required to wear masks / face coverings in the following areas / situations:
- All students (PK-12) during transportation on busses.
- Students in grades 7-12 are required to wear masks in hallways and common areas.
- Additionally, students in grades 7-12 will be required to wear masks in accordance with Cape County Health Department guidelines.
- Students are required to bring their own cloth mask. A limited supply of disposable masks are available if needed. Students with medical / special needs may be exempt from this requirement.
A copy of the full plan can be found here here.
The Cape Career & Technology Center’s Re-Entry Plan will be posted on the CTC website.
The school district would like to remind everyone that these plans are fluid.
Any changes will be communicated to families and will always be available on the website. .
