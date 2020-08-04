Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department was notified of twelve new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 4.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One in their 60s
- Males: Two in their 30s
Williamson
- Females: Two teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 20s, two in their 30s
To date, there have been a total of 365 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 143 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 203 have recovered in Williamson County and 81 have recovered in Franklin County.
