Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department was notified of twelve new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 4. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By Jessica Ladd | August 4, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 4:30 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department was notified of twelve new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 4.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Franklin

  • Females: One in their 60s
  • Males: Two in their 30s

Williamson

  • Females: Two teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
  • Males: One in their 20s, two in their 30s

To date, there have been a total of 365 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 143 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 203 have recovered in Williamson County and 81 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.