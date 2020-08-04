1 arrested after police chase, crash in stolen vehicle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police officers responded to an early morning call for help from a male being held against his will in a vehicle by two teens on Monday, Aug. 3.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of East Main St. at 3:45 a.m. and spoke with the victim.
During the interview, the suspect vehicle took off from the scene.
Officers chased after the vehicle, which ended up crashing near the intersection of S. Wall St. and E. Park.
The two suspects then took off running from the crash scene uninjured.
After a short foot chase, officers caught up with one of the suspects identified as Jaiir E. Crim, 18 of Carbondale.
Crim was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, unlawful restraint, obstructing a peace officer, aggravated fleeing to elude and no valid license. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Officers later learned the second suspect was a 17-year-old Carbondale juvenile.
Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
