2 arrested in connection to Carbondale shots fired investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection to a shots fired investigation.
Tevin D. Kirby, 25, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Alexsia L. Higgins, 23, of Carbondale, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, child endangerment and a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of assault.
They were both taken to the Jackson County Jail.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 600 block of East Main Street around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, August 3 for a report of shots fired.
Police say several shots were fired from a vehicle at the victim, who was walking in the 600 block of East Main Street. The vehicle left the area, but was found by officers in the 500 block of South Ash Street.
According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
