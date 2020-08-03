What you need to know Aug. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Aug. 3.
Isolated rain and storms are possible this morning as a cold front moves through the Heartland. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary concerns.
More scattered storms will develop this afternoon.
High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.
This evening will be calm as the cold front exits the Heartland.
There is a slight chance for a few showers in our southern counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the region will be dry..
Unseasonably cool temps in the upper 70s to low 80s stick around this week. Humidity will also be low.
- A vehicle slammed into a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser as he was assisting a MoDOT crew in Stoddard County,
- Rescue crews in Washington State found a girl in the wilderness, who had been missing for nine days.
- Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast Sunday, with the tropical storm strengthening slightly and forecast to be near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Carolinas.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Microsoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the U.S. arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition.
- As the academic year begins in many places across the country this week, parents are faced with the difficult choice of whether to send their children to school or keep them home for remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau is planning an event to help out people with resources they need.
- The Saint Louis Zoo announced that the male Asian elephant calf born on July 6, 2020, has died.
- Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico.
- The US Department of Agriculture has identified the unsolicited seeds people across the country have apparently been receiving from China.
