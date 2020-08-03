What you need to know Aug. 3

Isolated rain and storms are possible this morning as a cold front moves through the Heartland. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary concerns.

More scattered storms will develop this afternoon.

High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.

This evening will be calm as the cold front exits the Heartland.

There is a slight chance for a few showers in our southern counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the region will be dry..

Unseasonably cool temps in the upper 70s to low 80s stick around this week. Humidity will also be low.

  • The Saint Louis Zoo announced that the male Asian elephant calf born on July 6, 2020, has died.
  • Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico.
  • The US Department of Agriculture has identified the unsolicited seeds people across the country have apparently been receiving from China.

