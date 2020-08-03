Weakley Co. police search for suspects after house break-in

WEAKLEY COUNTY Tenn. (KFVS) - A residence on Meridian Road near Greenfield was broken into on Monday, August 3 around 4:30 a.m.
Multiple suspects could be involved.
The residents of the house were in the home at the time and confronted one of the suspects before the ran from the house.
Several items were taken from the home.
A reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is being offered.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.
This incident is under investigation
