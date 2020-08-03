Voter Guide: Missouri August 2020 Primary Election

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Voters in Missouri will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for the state primary election.
On the ballot are several contested races including seats in Congress, the House of Representatives, and statewide offices like Governor.
Voters will also be asked to decide on an issue regarding Medicaid and whether it should be expanded to cover Missourians earning up to 133 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
In some jurisdictions, Missourians will also cast votes in several local races.
County clerks across southeast Missouri made final preparations on Monday ahead of the election.
Each polling location is equipped with hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves, pens for each voter, and plastic partitions set up between election volunteers and voters.
People will also see signals on the ground to encourage social distancing.
In Scott County, Rita Milam said they are going above and beyond to keep voters and the election judges safe.
“It used to take four people and two cars, two vehicles, now it takes 6 people and 3 vehicles to get all of this stuff delivered around the county,” Milam said.
Milam hopes that by taking these steps people will feel confident about voting in-person.
“We feel that it is safe, very safe for the voter and we just want everybody to come out and exercise their right and vote and do what they normally do,” Milam said.
Polls open for voting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, and close at 7 p.m.
Voters statewide are being reminded to bring acceptable forms of identification to vote. People should plan to have their IDs out and ready so that the voting process can happen efficiently.
CLICK HERE to see what forms of ID you can use to vote.
Missourians also have the option for curbside voting.
“We will suit up and come to the car to help you,” Milam said. “Two election judges one from each major party will take an iPad and stuff out to them, give them a ballot, the same process as if they were inside.”
If you’d like to vote curbside, county clerks say you should go to your polling place and ask someone to go in and ask poll workers to bring a ballot out to you. The poll workers should bring you a ballot within a reasonable period of time.
Results will be tallied on election night, however, they will not be certified until all of the absentee ballots can be counted.
