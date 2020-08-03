Tip leads police to murder suspect in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A second man wanted in connection with a 2019 murder investigation in Cape Girardeau was taken into custody over the Aug. 1 weekend.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair, Thomas Q. Bean was located at an address on South Sprigg Street.
A tip into police led officers to Bean.
Bean was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 53-year-old Richard Reeves of Decatur, Michigan on Dec. 11, 2019.
The shooting took place on the upper floor of an apartment building at 652 S. Spring St.
According to court documents, an eyewitness told investigators the shooting took place as the result of a drug robbery.
Police identified Maurice Patterson Jr. and Bean as suspects in the case.
Patterson Jr. turned himself into police on Dec. 31.
In addition to second-degree murder charges, both Patterson Jr. and Bean are also charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first degree robbery.
