TDH: Tennessee COVID-19 cases top 110K, 19 new deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting an increase of 1,009 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday afternoon. The state also saw an increase of 19 deaths.
Tennessee’s case total has now topped 110,00 with 109,325 cases confirmed and 1,1311 are probable, according to TDH.
The department says 1,092 Tennesseans have died due to complications with the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations also increased overnight with 52 more people hospitalized due to the virus. The state has seen over 4,800 COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the pandemic struck Tennessee.
Health officials have confirmed 258 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 21,913 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths total countywide.
Nearly 74% of COVID-19 cases have recovered in Shelby County with 5,319 active cases.
SCHD said as cases increase, hospitals in the Mid-South are taking a hit. According to the health department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, ICU utilization is at 88% not too far from the red zone.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after 11 weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to August 2. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings.
SCHD is also investigating a cluster of coronavirus outbreaks at several long-term care facilities. The clusters have affected over two dozen facilities. There have been 78 virus-related deaths among employees and residents.
A separate set of facilities have reportedly recovered from their cluster. The health department says a cluster is considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new COVID-19 case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 43,810 total cases and 464 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,213 cases; 20 deaths; 1,056 recoveries
- Cross -- 166 cases; 1 death; 142 recoveries
- Lee -- 885 cases; 6 deaths; 864 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 775 cases; 10 deaths; 534 recoveries
- Phillips -- 282 cases; 6 deaths; 232 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 159 cases; 3 deaths; 115 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,131 cases; 3 deaths; 987 recoveries
Mississippi -- 61,125 total cases and 1,711 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 357 cases; 4 deaths
- Benton -- 125 cases
- Coahoma -- 663 cases; 10 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,326 cases; 27 deaths
- Lafayette -- 881 cases; 11 deaths
- Marshall -- 571 cases; 8 deaths
- Panola -- 912 cases; 11 deaths
- Quitman -- 225 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 650 cases; 23 deaths
- Tippah -- 312 cases; 12 deaths
- Tunica -- 278 cases; 6 deaths
Tennessee -- 110,636 total cases and 1,092 deaths
- Crockett -- 226 cases; 3 deaths; 109 recoveries
- Dyer -- 555 cases; 7 deaths; 243 recoveries
- Fayette -- 620 cases; 8 deaths; 377 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 801 cases; 11 deaths; 477 recoveries
- Haywood -- 374 cases; 5 deaths; 171 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 423 cases; 6 deaths; 215 recoveries
- McNairy -- 316 cases; 5 deaths; 146 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,106 cases; 9 deaths; 697 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.