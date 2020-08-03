SIUC graduate assistants call for remote learning this fall

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders of the unions representing graduate assistants and tenured and tenure-track faculty are calling for Southern Illinois University Carbondale to commit to remote learning, teaching and working for the fall semester.
They said exceptions could be for those courses and other university functions that must take place on campus.
“If we encourage students to congregate in Carbondale, we will not only endanger their health and safety, but that of SIUC instructors and staff, and others in the Carbondale area,” said Dave Johnson, president of the SIUC Faculty Association.
The unions say they are negotiating with the university in an effort to reduce risks in the classroom, and report that both sides are negotiating in good faith, and they say that progress has been made.
“Masks and social distancing on campus are essential,” Johnson noted, “but the university can do very little to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 outside of on-campus housing and classrooms. We are already seeing far too many cases among the college-age population in Jackson County. We’ve seen all over the country that increased cases lead to hospitalization and deaths. We have to listen to what the scientists are telling us, rather than just hoping for the best.”
SIUC faculty and graduate assistants believe that the best way for SIUC to ensure a safe and productive teaching and learning environment this fall is to take the following steps:
- Offer all courses remotely unless they can only be offered face to face and are required for students to advance in their programs and graduate.
- Encourage students to return to Carbondale only if they are registered for courses that must be offered face to face or can only safely and effectively continue their studies by returning.
- Focus planning and resources on ensuring the safety of students and staff who do need to study and work on campus
- Work urgently to address the digital divide by providing all off-campus students with reliable access to the internet.
- Repurpose fees to address the digital divide and refund other on-campus fees for students who remain off-campus.
- Work with unions to advocate for state and federal funding to make universities whole for economic losses suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis.
- Work with unions to get the state and federal government to provide extended unemployment benefits for any workers who are laid off or cannot work safely on campus.
