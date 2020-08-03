S7HD reports 1 new death, 25 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on August 3.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Hardin County: One male 50s
- Massac County: One male 20s
- Pulaski County: One female 50s
- Union County: Two females 10s, one male 10s, four females 20s, two males 20s, one female 30s, three males 30s, one female 40s, one male 40s, three males 50s, three females 60s, one male 60s
S7HD reported a cumulative total of 521 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven.
Southern Seven also reported one new death as a result of COVID-19.
The individual was a female in her 70s from Union County.
There have been 19 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, 321 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
